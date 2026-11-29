[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Ryu Seung-ryong shared his candid thoughts on what he considers when choosing a project.

Ryu Seung-ryong has repeatedly made headlines over his fees for past projects.

The 2024 film ‘Amazon Bullseye’ also drew attention because of Ryu Seung-ryong’s fee. He was reportedly paid 800 million won. The amount, higher than expected, drew particular interest, prompting remarks such as, “I thought it was 100 million won, but it turned out to be 800 million.”

Some said his fee was excessively high given the film’s production budget. However, the movie drew only around 600,000 viewers and failed at the box office, fueling continued controversy over Ryu Seung-ryong’s fee.

On the other hand, he has also earned substantial sums from box-office hits.

When ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7’ was released in 2013, Ryu Seung-ryong’s base fee was 300 million won. His contract also included a box-office bonus of 100 won for each moviegoer. After the film drew more than 10 million viewers, the additional earnings reached 1.06 billion won. Including his base fee, the total came to 1.36 billion won. The contract terms were disclosed in 2015 during a lawsuit between the film’s co-producers over the distribution of revenue.

In connection with this, Ryu Seung-ryong appeared on the YouTube channel ‘by PDC’ on the 26th and spoke about how he chooses projects. The video was titled ‘Even Ryu Seung-ryong Found It Hard to Rest: His True Feelings, Shared for the First Time in Jeju.’

That day, he said that there are times when he considers his fee as a factor in choosing a project.

Ryu Seung-ryong candidly admitted, “With some projects, I think, ‘The fee for this one is pretty good.’ I’m the head of the household; it’s my livelihood. Sometimes that’s why I take a project.”

He went on to explain that he considers three factors when deciding on a project: the director, the artistic merit of the work and the fee. He tends to accept a role if he is satisfied with two of the three.

He admitted, “There are times when all three come together. That’s the icing on the cake. If the result is good too, I couldn’t be happier, but honestly, that doesn’t happen often.”

Meanwhile, actors’ high fees remain a subject of ongoing discussion in South Korea’s content industry.

Drama production budgets have risen sharply in recent years from a past average of 300 million to 400 million won per episode. Some productions now cost as much as 2 billion won per episode, while large-scale projects can receive investments of 3 billion won or more.

Fees for well-known actors are cited as one of the main reasons for rising production costs. Leading actors in OTT productions are reportedly paid around 200 million to 300 million won per episode, with some major global productions said to offer even higher amounts.

The Korea Creative Content Agency analyzed that domestic drama production budgets were at least around 1.5 billion won per episode, with big-budget productions reaching 3 billion won or more. The Korea Communications Agency (KCA) also said that top actors’ fees were in the range of 200 million to 300 million won per episode.

Actors’ fees are determined by factors such as their popularity, box-office record and a project’s marketability. Ryu Seung-ryong has also built broad public recognition through appearances in several box-office hits, including ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7,’ ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents’ and ‘Extreme Job.’

However, concerns continue that the concentration of high fees among some actors is increasing the overall burden of production costs. Finding a balance between actors’ compensation and production conditions remains a challenge for the industry.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.