[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Girls' Generation's HYOYEON worried about her skin's elasticity after a haircap left a mark on her forehead.

HYOYEON's daily life was featured on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Omniscient Interfering View (hereafter, the show), which aired on the 28th.

That day, HYOYEON visited a kimjang festival to try making kimchi for the first time, dreaming of becoming a devoted wife and mother. After carefully making kimchi while wearing a haircap, she headed to the food court to eat, feeling proud of herself.

But an unexpected situation arose during the meal. When someone remarked, “Time to take collagen,” HYOYEON looked puzzled. It turned out that the haircap's elastic had pressed tightly against her forehead, leaving a distinct mark. Seeing it, Song Eun-i said, “I thought you were wearing a headband,” and Lee Young-ja said, “You can't hide your age.” HYOYEON touched her forehead and said, “I guess I need to take collagen,” revealing her concerns about her skin's elasticity.

That evening, HYOYEON relaxed at home. In the studio, she took a close look at footage of herself and said, “It looks like the mark is still on my forehead. How did this happen?” Her visible dismay caught viewers' attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.