[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] HYOYEON of Girls’ Generation mentioned the romantic vibe between her and her manager, who is the same age as her, then burst out laughing at his firm response.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) variety show “Omniscient Interfering View” that aired on the 28th featured HYOYEON visiting the Pyeongchang Kimchi-Making Festival in Gangwon Province with her hair and makeup staff. The show is also known by its abbreviation, “Jeonchamsi.”

That day, HYOYEON put on matching kimchi-making vests with the staff she regularly works with and got behind the wheel herself. As they headed to Pyeongchang, the staff brought up HYOYEON’s male manager, who is the same age as her and had appeared on a previous episode.

When one staff member said, “I saw the comments. Did HYOYEON see them too? They said you and the manager look good together. They said you should date,” HYOYEON replied, “But I got rejected.”

HYOYEON had previously shown her interest by asking the manager, “What do you think about dating someone your age?” but he had drawn a clear line, saying, “I don’t think someone my age is for me.”

Later, HYOYEON and the staff called the manager. HYOYEON asked him, “Why didn’t you come with us? Why are you avoiding me?” and he replied, “I’m busy.”

HYOYEON also brought up the news that the manager had been on a blind date. She asked, “I heard you went on a blind date too,” and he requested, “Please keep that quiet.”

When HYOYEON playfully asked, “Are you conscious of me right now?” the manager shot back, “Please don’t stand in the way of someone else’s love life.”

When the staff mentioned that many comments said the two looked good together, the manager’s response became even firmer.

The manager said, “Don’t say that f***ing shit,” then added, “I have an ideal type too. I have my own preferences.” Taken aback by his unexpected response, HYOYEON shot back, “Hey, you, get over here,” making everyone laugh.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.