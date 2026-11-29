[Park Aram, Sportschosun] Jo Kwon of the group 2AM traveled to Yangyang County, Gangwon Province, with Gu Yong-gyu and enjoyed a relaxing getaway.

On the 27th, Gu Yong-gyu uploaded a video titled “Yangyang, Gangwon Province” to his YouTube channel “Annyeong Yongjeossi.”

The video showed Jo Kwon, Gu Yong-gyu and their acquaintances traveling together to Yangyang County. Holding his pet dog in his arms, Jo Kwon announced the start of the trip, saying, “We’re going to Yangyang together.”

They stopped at a highway rest area along the way, then arrived at a hotel that allows pets and began their three-day, two-night stay.

After unpacking at the hotel, the two headed to the pool in their robes. They also joined a bubble party held there and had a good time.

A clip of Jo Kwon climbing on top of Gu Yong-gyu and playfully fooling around was also released, drawing attention. The two kept things relaxed, trading playful antics.

Later, they also visited Naksan Beach with an acquaintance and enjoyed fireworks. The video showed them spending time together at their destination.

Meanwhile, Gu Yong-gyu made a name for himself by appearing on Wavve’s variety show “Stand by Me,” the first in South Korea to explore romance among bisexual people. Recently, he also drew interest by sharing photos with Jo Kwon on his social media.

There has been much online speculation about Jo Kwon and Gu Yong-gyu’s relationship, but the two shared glimpses of their everyday life together on this trip.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.