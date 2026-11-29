[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Jeong Jun-ha opened up about how hurt he felt after being left out of a cola ad featuring members of 'Infinite Challenge.'

Seo Kyung-seok, Jeong Jun-ha, Kim Byung-man and Solar appeared as guests on JTBC's 'Knowing Bros,' which aired on the 28th.

Jeong Jun-ha began, “I filmed cola ads for a long time. I wanted to make a good impression on the advertiser.”

He shared how he felt at the time: “Before that, only five members of our MBC show 'Infinite Challenge' filmed this ad, with me and one other person left out. I felt really hurt.” He continued, “It turned out that it could give people the wrong impression that we might gain weight and become obese from drinking cola,” adding, “It really hurt my pride.”

But his disappointment was short-lived: an unexpected opportunity came his way three months later. Jeong Jun-ha said, “But three months later, an ad came my way. I thought I had to do my best to keep the ad going, so I kept drinking and burping. That’s how I drank 6 liters.” His story surprised those listening. He added, “I filmed that ad for about three years. I worked hard at it and filmed the ads then,” showing his enthusiasm for the commercials.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.