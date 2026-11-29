[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Reactions to two unmarried male stars who met female idols have been markedly different. Singer Sung Si Kyung was slammed for a joke he made to ITZY's Chaeryeong, while actor Lee Seo-jin's lavish praise of BLACKPINK's Jisoo's looks seems to be taken as relatively harmless fan enthusiasm. What was different about their remarks?

On the 27th, Lee Seo-jin appeared as BLACKPINK's Jisoo's one-day manager on SBS's 'My Grumpy Secretary' and repeatedly marveled at her beauty. He expressed amazement at her natural beauty and did not hide his enthusiasm as a fan, revealing that he had even attended two of BLACKPINK's overseas concerts.

Since Lee Seo-jin has usually shown a characteristically brusque demeanor on variety shows, his behavior in front of Jisoo added an amusing element of surprise.

The atmosphere surrounding Sung Si Kyung just days earlier was markedly different. He was caught up in an unexpected 'Young Forty' controversy over a joke he made to Chaeryeong, who is 22 years his junior and appeared on his YouTube program 'Sung Si-kyung's Would You Eat.'

Sung Si Kyung mentioned the manager's seemingly relieved reaction to his meeting with Chaeryeong and said, “I'm an unmarried man too.” He then brought up how difficult it is to talk about dating with idols and asked Chaeryeong about her ideal type and dating style.

Although they were both in front of female idols, the conversations the two men had were different.

Lee Seo-jin marveled at Jisoo's looks and revealed that he was a BLACKPINK fan, but did not connect this to a romantic relationship involving himself.

Sung Si Kyung, by contrast, made his own unmarried status the subject of a joke and went on to ask about Chaeryeong's views on dating. After the video was released, commenters questioned whether he really needed to ask a much younger industry junior and active idol about dating.

The way the two have presented themselves on variety shows over the years is also worth noting.

Lee Seo-jin has long been familiar to viewers as a character who grumbles at people regardless of who they are or candidly speaks his mind. His not hiding his enthusiasm as a fan in front of Jisoo was not much different from the frank way he usually speaks.

Lee Seo-jin's characteristic blunt wit was also on display at a recent press conference for tvN's new variety show 'Just Human Friends.' He told Han Ji-min, with whom he has been close for about 20 years, that she had become a tough middle-aged woman and even brought up menopause.

Han Ji-min shot back that she had been on the receiving end of a lot from Lee Seo-jin in the past and that he was the only person she bickered with. At the same time, she spoke of how he acts without pretense and looks after those around him at important moments.

Some voices criticized the level of Lee Seo-jin's remarks, but there was a difference in that viewers also saw the longtime friends trade unfiltered retorts with each other.

Reactions to Sung Si Kyung were not entirely one-sided, either. Some internet users cautioned against excessive criticism, saying people were reading too much into a remark that amounted to nothing more than self-deprecating humor.

The two share the fact that they are unmarried male stars who met female idols, yet received different reactions. The debate has also drawn attention to communication styles on variety shows and how they are received—from the content of the remarks and the circumstances of the conversations to the stars' relationships with their guests and the images they have generally presented on television.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.