[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok has drawn attention by sharing a peaceful glimpse of his daily life on social media as he continues legal battles surrounding his divorce from his ex-wife, broadcaster Park Ji-yoon.

On the 27th, Choi Dong-seok posted several photos on his personal account with the caption, “I watched the day come to an end at a coffee shop overlooking the sea.”

The photos showed Choi Dong-seok spending time at a place with a sweeping view of the sea. He wore a gray cardigan and beige trousers, creating a neat yet relaxed look. At times, he leaned against a railing by the shore and gazed into the distance; at others, he rested a hand on his chin, seeming lost in thought. The calm sea beneath a cloudy sky and the scenery around sunset came together to create a serene mood. He also shared photos of himself enjoying a leisurely moment as he captured the beautiful surroundings with his phone camera.

Choi Dong-seok also put into words the thoughts he had while watching the sunset. He wrote, “A sunset is a scene that heralds another beginning rather than an end. Even if today’s sun disappears beyond the horizon, new light will unfailingly brighten the world tomorrow.”

He went on to add his thoughts on life, saying, “In our lives, too, moments of fading light and moments of brightness returning keep repeating. Perhaps the beauty of life lies in the fact that none of those moments lasts forever.” He also wrote, “It was a time when simply looking at it brought peace of mind,” expressing the comfort he found in spending time gazing at the sea.

Recently, Choi Dong-seok has drawn public attention over his legal dispute with his ex-wife, Park Ji-yoon. Both are broadcasters who previously worked as announcers. They married in 2009 and have two children, but announced their divorce in October 2023, after 14 years of marriage. Since then, the two sides have continued to clash over various legal matters related to the divorce.

Meanwhile, on the 16th, Choi Dong-seok received a partially favorable ruling in the appeal of a lawsuit he had filed against A, a male acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon, seeking damages over an alleged affair. As positions from Choi’s and Park Ji-yoon’s sides on the ruling emerged one after another, their legal battle once again drew attention.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.