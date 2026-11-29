[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Sam Hammington shared an update on his relaxed life in Australia with his two sons.

On the 28th, photos showing Sam Hammington and his family, who appear to be living in Australia, were posted on William Hammington and Bentley’s social media accounts.

The photos showed Sam Hammington and his two sons relaxing at their home in Australia. William and Bentley were engrossed in a game, while Sam watched them, making for a heartwarming scene.

The family later spent a leisurely afternoon grilling and eating steak on the second-floor terrace overlooking the pool. William, in particular, showed how grown-up he was by seasoning the steak himself. William, who won hearts as a child with his adorable charm on KBS2’s “The Return of Superman,” has grown so much that he now even helps his dad cook, drawing attention with the latest glimpse of his life.

Sam Hammington has recently been regularly sharing glimpses of his life in Australia on social media since October 31. He has attracted attention as he appears to be continuing his life there, including by securing a home locally.

Meanwhile, Sam Hammington married a non-celebrity two years his senior in 2013, and they have two sons, William and Bentley. Sam Hammington won widespread affection for appearing with William and Bentley on KBS2 variety show “The Return of Superman.” At the time, he made headlines for acquiring a Yeonhui-dong mansion worth 2.4 billion won with his appearance fees and other earnings.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.