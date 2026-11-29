[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] A photo of a woman at full term that circulated online as purportedly showing Seungri’s wife has even sparked speculation that it was manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI). Questions about its authenticity are growing as the photo’s original source remains unverified.

Since the 28th, posts titled “Seungri’s Wife’s Face Revealed” have appeared one after another on various online communities and social media platforms.

The photo showed a woman at full term holding up an ultrasound image in front of a bathroom mirror. The silhouette of a man holding a camera was also visible behind her.

The people who posted the images claimed that the figures in the photo were Seungri and his wife, but it has not been confirmed where the photo first appeared. Some have also suggested that it may be an AI-generated image rather than a photo of real people.

Given that Seungri had previously been wary of his wife’s face being exposed, questions also remain about how this photo was released.

On the 18th, Seungri arrived in South Korea from Hong Kong via Incheon International Airport with his pregnant wife. When reporters crowded around them, his wife covered her face with her outerwear, and Seungri also asked the reporters to stop taking pictures.

In an interview with the media on the 28th of last month, Seungri revealed that he had completed the registration of his marriage to a non-celebrity woman in her 20s. His wife is due to give birth next January, and Seungri denied as untrue the claim that he married because of the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Seungri debuted with BigBang in 2006. In 2019, after becoming embroiled in the Burning Sun scandal, he left the group and the entertainment industry. He received a final sentence of one year and six months in prison on nine charges, including procuring prostitution and habitual gambling, and was released after completing his term in February 2023.

Reporter mj.cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.