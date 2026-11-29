[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Haha draws laughs by saying, “There are times when I can't stand Yoo Jae-suk.”

Haha and Byul, a couple famed for their fantastic chemistry over the past 15 years, will appear on KBS 2TV's “Problem Child in House,” airing on the 1st.

On that day's show, Haha is set to turn the studio upside down with revelations about Yoo Jae-suk.

Haha, who has worked alongside Yoo Jae-suk on various variety shows for many years, expressed his frustration with him, saying, “There are times when I can't stand Yoo Jae-suk,” because Yoo uses difficult expressions such as four-character idioms in front of him. Haha then stunned everyone with the bombshell declaration, “If Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Jong-kook fell into the water, I'd save Kim Jong-kook.” Why would Haha choose Kim Jong-kook over Yoo Jae-suk, his mentor in variety entertainment?

It is then revealed that Haha is an “entertainment-industry hit maker” who helped Seo Jang-hoon and Heo Kyung-hwan become leading figures in variety entertainment. After repeatedly persuading Seo Jang-hoon to enter the variety-show world, Haha said, “I used to get a call from Jang-hoon hyung every Parents' Day,” touting his exceptional eye for talent. Calling himself a godfather of variety entertainment, Haha added, “I also had a hand in Joo Woo-jae and Yang Se-chan,” and said he had spotted not only Heo Kyung-hwan but also CORTIS's Juhoon early on. The special connection between Haha and CORTIS's Juhoon, as told by Haha himself, will be revealed on the show.

Meanwhile, Joo Woo-jae has emerged as the ideal type of Haha's youngest daughter, Ha Song, catching people's attention. Byul said, “Our youngest, Song, watches TV and says, ‘Uncle Woo-jae is so handsome and cool,’” revealing that Ha Song has recently come to prefer tall men.

The story of how Ha Song, the youngest daughter of Haha and Byul, became smitten with Joo Woo-jae will be revealed on Tuesday, December 1, at 8:30 p.m. on KBS 2TV's “Problem Child in House.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.