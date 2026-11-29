[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Park Sae-mi drew attention after revealing that she experienced a sudden side effect years after receiving filler injections.

On tvN’s “Time Observer, The Secret,” which aired on the 29th, trot singer Choi Su-ho appeared as a guest for a segment on winter skincare.

The show covered a range of topics, from ways to care for the skin barrier, which can become vulnerable in dry weather, and tips for maintaining skin elasticity to precautions to take when undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Park Sae-mi praised Choi Su-ho’s skin and showed her interest. She marveled, “I usually take a lot of pride in my skin, but I can’t even get a word in with you here today. You’re so young, so your skin is really great.” Choi replied, “I’ll make sure to learn from my wonderful seniors’ expertise today,” keeping the atmosphere warm and friendly.

Later, the show featured a case of unexpected aftereffects following a cosmetic procedure, drawing the cast’s attention. One patient said that for three years, their face had visibly swollen each morning and the swelling had gone down by evening. An examination revealed that the symptoms were related to a filler procedure they had undergone three years earlier to improve hollowing under her eyes.

Actress Oh Yoon-ah, after hearing the account, could not hide her shock, saying, “It sounds absolutely terrifying just hearing about it.”

Park Sae-mi also shared her past experience, saying she had gone through something similar. “I also had filler injected into the tip of my chin, and six or seven years later, one day after I’d been drinking, the area around my chin suddenly swelled up,” she confessed. Her account of the sudden swelling, despite the considerable time that had passed since the procedure, also surprised those present.

A medical specialist explained that the symptoms Park Sae-mi experienced were “persistent intermittent delayed edema.”

According to the specialist, swelling can develop long after a filler procedure, depending on a person’s physical condition or immune response, even if there were no unusual symptoms immediately afterward.

A “biofilm,” a microscopic bacterial film that can form during filler injections, was also cited as one possible cause. This can lead to repeated episodes in which the treated area swells intermittently and then subsides.

The specialist advised that if these symptoms keep recurring, patients should consider a procedure to dissolve the filler.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.