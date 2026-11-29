[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Kim Sung-joo's son, Kim Min-guk, warmed hearts by revealing his deep affection for his youngest sister.

On the 28th, Kim Min-guk spent time connecting with fans through his social media account.

That day, when asked, “Are you close with your younger sister?”, Kim Min-guk shared a photo of himself as a child with his younger sister Minju, the two posing affectionately together. He answered, “It’s an unrequited love that will last until I die,” revealing his special affection for her.

The affectionate scene between young Kim Min-guk and Minju in the photo caught people’s eye. Minju had previously drawn attention for her cute looks when she briefly appeared on MBC’s “Dad! Where Are We Going?” Her still-lovely appearance after growing so much added to the delight of seeing her again.

When asked, “Do you still watch ‘Dad! Where Are We Going?’”, Kim Min-guk replied, “I’ve never watched even a single episode in my life.” He said, “It feels as though I have a single-use time machine that lets me take a brief peek into that time,” adding, “Given my personality, I’m sure I’d binge the whole thing once I started watching, so it feels too precious to start just casually.” He continued, “Maybe someday, when I really miss who I was back then—and my father—I’ll open it?”

A fan also said, “I’m on my tenth rewatch of season 1 of ‘Dad! Where Are We Going?’ Cute Min-guk.” Kim Min-guk replied, “You always say such kind things about me, so I can only feel embarrassed,” expressing his gratitude.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.