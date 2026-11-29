[Sportschosun reporter Minjeong Cho] As girl group aespa member Karina’s transformation into a Santa girl heats up the internet, attention is also turning to why so many high-definition photos and fancam videos have flooded in. This follows reports that Karina personally allowed fans to take photos.

On the 29th, a post titled “Why So Many High-Quality Santa Karina Photos Are Flooding In” appeared on various online communities.

According to the post, at aespa’s fan meeting the previous day, on-site staff initially tried to stop audience members from taking photos. But Karina reportedly took the microphone herself onstage and said something to the effect of asking them not to stop fans from taking photos.

Afterward, fans’ fancam videos and high-definition photos of Karina, taken from various angles, were shared one after another on social media and online communities.

Karina’s Santa outfit, unveiled ahead of Christmas, drew explosive attention. Wearing a red velvet dress with white fur trim and a headband that captured the Christmas spirit, Karina drew all eyes with her slim waist and lovely smile.

Alongside her dazzling visuals onstage, the reason high-definition photos were able to be released has also come to light, bringing renewed attention to Karina’s fan service.

Meanwhile, to mark their sixth debut anniversary, aespa have been holding the “2026 aespa FAN MEETING ‘MY, I Miss You, ae’” at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul since the 28th. That day, the members made a surprise transformation into Santa girls and presented a special performance set to Christmas carols.

aespa will wrap up the fan meeting with their second performance on the 29th.

Reporter Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.