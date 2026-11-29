[Sportschosun reporter Aram Park] Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal, 51, broke down in tears as he opened up about the pain of his mother’s death by suicide and his own mental health struggles.

In an interview with the U.S. newspaper The New York Times, published on the 28th (local time), Pedro Pascal spoke about the circumstances surrounding the death of his mother, Maria Veronica Pascal Ureta, and the emotional distress he experienced afterward.

Pedro Pascal’s mother, Maria Veronica Pascal Ureta, worked as a child psychologist and died by suicide in 2000. Pedro Pascal was 24 at the time.

Pedro Pascal recalled that his mother faced various hardships during her life. When she was young, she had to leave her native Chile for political reasons and raise two young children in an unfamiliar country. He explained that even after returning to Chile, she went through difficult times because of a complicated family history and psychological problems, among other things.

He said, “For several years before it happened, I felt that my mother was in a dangerous situation. It was what I feared most. We were in different countries, and I was desperately looking for work. I was trying to land a role in a TV series that would give me the chance to bring my mother to the United States so we could live together.”

At the time, Pedro Pascal was trying to establish himself as an actor in the United States, and he reportedly desperately wanted to bring his mother there so they could live together. But his hopes were dashed when his parents returned to South America in 1995.

As Pedro Pascal continued talking about his mother, he became overwhelmed with emotion and wept. In particular, while discussing the suffering of people who die by suicide, he admitted that he understood those feelings himself.

He said, “I think we need to reconsider the very concept of choice, depending on each person’s circumstances. Can you imagine how much pain someone must have been in to find the courage to end their life? I feel nothing but compassion for those people. And I understand that feeling myself. I know exactly what it feels like. What I have done is ask for help.”

He went on to point out that people tend to diagnose the grief caused by suicide too readily or define it as a specific problem. Pedro Pascal emphasized, “But there’s something we rarely talk about: the pain of a heart breaking—in other words, grief.”

He also made clear that although his mother had lived a complicated life, she had been a good mother to him. He recalled, “My mother was a complicated person. That’s why it’s not easy to talk about this. She had children at a very young age, but she was a good mother.”

Pedro Pascal also spoke candidly about his mental health. He said that he had been in therapy for most of his adult life and that experiences from his childhood continued to affect him.

He said that when he consulted medical professionals about his long-standing sleep problems, he also talked about spending long periods apart from his mother during childhood.

Pedro Pascal explained, “I’ve been in therapy for most of my adult life. I’ve taken breaks and started again. Sometimes I feel I’ve made a lot of progress, only to find myself back where I started. The whole process is never linear.”

He also revealed why he began using his mother’s surname in his name after she died. His birth name is José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal, and he said that after her death, he felt an even greater urgency to succeed as an actor.

He said, “I didn’t start changing my name until after my mother died. I felt such a sense of urgency at the time. First, I wanted to use my mother’s surname; second, I was deeply grieving; and I thought getting work would give my life meaning.”

Pedro Pascal has appeared in films including ‘Gladiator II’ and ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ as well as HBO’s drama series ‘The Last of Us.’

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.