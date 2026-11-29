Photo: Amelia Quest’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman has drawn attention for earning several hundred thousand won in a single session just by livestreaming herself walking on a treadmill. She initially started livestreaming to relieve the boredom of working out, but it developed into an unexpected source of income as male viewers began paying to watch.

Foreign media outlets, including the Daily Star, reported that Amelia Quest, a 27-year-old American online content creator, recently shared her experience of earning substantial income from treadmill livestreams.

Quest, who has more than 1 million Instagram followers, did not start streaming her workouts with the aim of making money. She used a treadmill to reach her daily step count, but turned on a livestream when exercising became boring. Viewers then began asking her to wear less clothing or change into a different outfit.

Quest later began taking off an outer layer or putting on an outfit of the viewers’ choice if they paid. What began as a simple workout livestream developed into paid content in which she changed outfits at viewers’ requests.

She explained that men watch her treadmill streams because they are interested in seeing her body, particularly her breasts, move as she walks or runs. She said that although she initially streamed to make exercise more enjoyable, she became more satisfied as she connected with viewers and earned money through the broadcasts.

The earnings were substantial, too. Quest said that at the height of the streams’ popularity, she made hundreds of pounds (several hundred thousand won) in a single 90-minute livestream.

As the streams grew popular, the content format also changed. At first, she simply showed herself walking on a treadmill, but later she also livestreamed from home, changing into various outfits when viewers paid. She is reportedly earning hundreds of millions of won a year this way.

“I’m not selling sex; I’m selling connection,” she said. “I’m creating stories online so that people feel comfortable with me and see me as someone they would want to have a real romantic relationship with.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.