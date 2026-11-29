[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer G.NA shared an update on her skin-care routine, along with her confident attitude toward naturally accepting the passage of time.

On the 29th, G.NA posted a video on her social media along with the message, “Thank you to everyone who’s been telling me I’ve gotten much older lately. Hasn’t it been more than 10 years?”

The video showed G.NA visiting a clinic for skin care. After a consultation tailored to her skin condition, she underwent treatment. Afterward, G.NA appeared before the camera without makeup and drew attention with her still-beautiful looks.

G.NA said, “Getting older is natural, and taking care of myself is something I enjoy,” adding, “It brought a pleasant change to my skin-care routine. After the treatment, my skin felt firmer and more hydrated.” She added, “Let’s all age healthily and beautifully.”

Earlier, G.NA also drew attention after posting a video on social media on the 26th with the caption, “Same girl, different energy.” Some netizens focused on how her face had changed compared with when she was active in the past.

In response, G.NA explained, “People say I’ve gotten older and changed a lot, but this video is AI-generated.” She added, “Of course I’ve gotten older too. More than 10 years have passed—wouldn’t it be strange if I were the only one who hadn’t aged? Let’s all age beautifully together.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.