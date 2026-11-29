Photo credit: Ilona Staller’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Ilona Staller, 75, who rose to fame as an adult film actress in Italy and even served as a member of parliament, has announced that she will run for mayor of Rome.

Famous by her stage name “Cicciolina,” she also unveiled unconventional plans, including protecting wild boars and expanding green spaces, saying she would make Rome a more attractive and livable city.

According to local media, including the ANSA news agency, Staller appeared on a radio program on the 26th (local time), her 75th birthday, and announced that she intended to run in Rome’s 2027 mayoral election.

She said on the program, “I want to become mayor of Rome, where I have lived since 1972,” adding, “I am preparing to run, but I cannot yet reveal who I will run with in the election.” She went on to emphasize that if elected mayor, she would make Rome a modern and livable city.

Regarding a possible contest with current Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, she expressed confidence that she would make a better mayor. However, she has not yet disclosed a specific party, electoral alliance or details of her platform.

One of the striking proposals Staller has put forward is protecting wild boars. In Rome, wild boars rummaging through trash bins for food have regularly appeared in the city center and parks, raising ongoing concerns about public safety and hygiene. Some weigh as much as 100 kilograms, prompting concerns about traffic accidents and pedestrian safety.

As the Italian government pursues plans to expand hunting to reduce the wild boar population, Staller has said she opposes indiscriminate culling. “Instead of wiping out wild boars, we should protect them and let nature find its own balance,” she argued. She also stressed the need to expand parks and green spaces in the city.

Staller rose to public prominence as a model and adult film actress in the 1970s. Born in Budapest, Hungary, she became famous after appearing on Italian television and making bold appearances, and became widely known by her stage name “Cicciolina.”

Her political career was just as unconventional. Elected to Italy’s Chamber of Deputies in 1987 as a member of the Radical Party, she served until 1992. While in office, she continued to make bold moves, including giving speeches with her breasts exposed. During the Gulf War, she also sparked international controversy by saying she would offer to have sex with Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden in an effort to prevent the war.

She married American artist Jeff Koons and had a son; the couple divorced in the 1990s.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.