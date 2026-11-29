[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Broadcaster Kim Shin-young is leaving the radio DJ position she has held for 14 years. As she steps away from the longest-running job in her life, Kim Shin-young expressed her gratitude to listeners right up to the final moment.

On the 29th, Kim Shin-young hosted her final broadcast as a DJ on MBC FM4U's 'Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shin-young' (hereafter, 'Junghee').

In her opening remarks, Kim Shin-young reflected, “In a world that grows more sensational by the day, so many people continued to laugh and cry along to my voice without change. Thanks to that, I think this may be the longest thing I've done in my life.”

Kim Shin-young, who said she had recently received many messages from listeners saying she had worked hard, instead gave the credit to them.

“You worked so hard teaching me for 14 years. I learned so well every single day for 14 years,” she said, bowing her head.

Kim Shin-young, who was chosen as the DJ of 'Junghee' in 2012, just before turning 30, looked back one by one on memories built over 14 years, from moments of laughing and crying with listeners to forming a choir and holding live broadcasts. She then said goodbye, saying, “I learned so much about all kinds of things and had a great time while I was here.”

Kim Shin-young also stressed that stepping down did not mean a permanent farewell to listeners. Hinting that she would return if she released an album in the future, she eased their disappointment, saying, “This isn't a permanent goodbye.”

She didn't lose her characteristic cheerfulness even during her final broadcast. “There are still two hours left. You can't go anywhere else,” Kim Shin-young said as she began her final two hours with listeners.

Last September, Kim Shin-young announced a break of about three months to reorganize operations at 'Gojingamrae,' the company she founded. She returned to radio on the 23rd, but later said she had ultimately decided to step down voluntarily after discussions with the production team.

During this process, speculation arose about possible health problems and whether she was stepping down to focus on her TV work. Kim Shin-young personally explained that she had no health problems and had made the decision to focus on work at the company she founded.

Kim Shin-young began her association with MBC Radio in 2007 with 'SimSimTapa' and was selected as the DJ of 'Noon Song of Hope' on October 22, 2012. Including her 14 years on 'Junghee,' she spent a total of 16 years with MBC Radio.

Meanwhile, Kim Shin-young currently appears on MBC's 'I Live Alone' and JTBC's 'Knowing Bros,' among other shows. Her successor as DJ of 'Noon Song of Hope' has not yet been announced.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.