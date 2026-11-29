[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Announcer Um Ji-in opened up about the aftereffects of shouldering childcare alone.

On the 29th, announcer Um Ji-in, who is raising a son and a daughter, will surprise everyone by opening up about the aftereffects of shouldering childcare alone on KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror.'

Um Ji-in, who juggled work and childcare while raising her children alone in Korea for her husband, who works as a professor in Japan, recalled enduring that time without getting proper sleep and said, "While handling childcare alone, I experienced for the first time what it feels like to have a panic attack."

Um Ji-in said, "All of a sudden, I couldn't breathe while I was asleep. It was so hard physically and mentally," prompting sympathy.

Jeon Hyun-moo reportedly strongly empathized with Um Ji-in's candid confession, already showing a family-oriented side befitting a future doting dad to a daughter. Um Ji-in's account of the aftereffects of shouldering childcare alone can be seen in the full broadcast of 'Boss in the Mirror.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.