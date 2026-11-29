[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Jun Hyun-moo said, “I hope to have one son and one daughter,” sharing his dream of a future with a son and a daughter.

On KBS 2TV’s Boss in the Mirror, which airs on the 29th, Jun Hyun-moo—who has often made no secret of his strong desire to get married—will draw attention by revealing his plans for children ahead of the 2027 New Year.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo will capture viewers’ attention by saying, “I hope to have one son and one daughter,” and sharing his dream of a future with a son and a daughter. He will then bring laughter by revealing that he has already mapped out a parenting scenario based on gender, saying, “I’ll raise my son strictly and spoil my daughter.”

Now that Jun Hyun-moo has revealed specific plans for children, interest is growing in whether he might skip marriage(?) in the new year and become the father of the one son and one daughter he has dreamed of.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.