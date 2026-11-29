[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Kim Wan-sun, 57, drew attention with her unchanged figure, showing off firm abs and a slim waistline.

On the 28th, Kim Wan-sun posted photos on her social media without any particular caption.

In the photos, Kim Wan-sun is checking her figure in a bathroom, wearing a bra top. Her firm abs were visible even as she stood still, and her slim waistline, with no excess fat, drew admiration.

Another photo showed Kim Wan-sun inside a car. She pulled off a dazzling, sequined dress perfectly, showing off both her onstage charisma and sophisticated charm. Her toned figure made even the glamorous outfit look natural on her, drawing attention.

Kim Wan-sun has long emphasized maintaining her health through regular exercise. Appearing on SBS’s “My Little Old Boy,” which aired on the 15th, she said, “My current weight isn’t much different from the 45kg I weighed early in my career,” surprising viewers by revealing that she has maintained the same figure for 40 years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.