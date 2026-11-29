[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Clara drew sympathy after sharing footage of herself getting around in a wheelchair following a back injury just before an event.

Clara posted a video on her social media on the 29th with the caption, “I hurt my back.”

The video showed Clara, dressed in a glamorous outfit, getting around in a wheelchair. She appears to have suddenly injured her back just before attending the event, leaving her unable to walk easily and ultimately relying on a wheelchair. The contrast with her glamorous stage outfit heightened concern.

Clara shared her struggles after the injury, saying, “I can’t walk. How can I recover?”

Fortunately, Clara went on to finish the event safely. She posted an additional message saying, “I finished the event safely,” expressing her relief.

Meanwhile, Clara will join a new variety show on SBS Plus and E Channel, which premieres on December 7, marking her return to Korean variety television after about 10 years.

Clara plans to share everything from her solo life in China to her daily life as a passionate go-getter and a workaholic, as well as candid stories hidden behind her glamorous image.

Clara married a Korean-American businessman two years her senior in February 2019, but the couple divorced in August last year, six years later.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.