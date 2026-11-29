Photo: (left) YouTube channel “K-Pop It”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] As a photo of a woman identified as former BigBang member Seungri’s wife circulated online and drew attention, it was confirmed that the woman in the photo was not actually Seungri’s wife.

On the 29th, Ilgan Sports confirmed that the photo used in a post recently drawing attention on online communities, titled “Seungri’s Wife’s Face Revealed,” did not actually show Seungri’s wife.

The previous day, a post titled “Seungri’s Wife’s Face Revealed” appeared on an online community. The photo showed a woman in the late stages of pregnancy standing in front of a bathroom and holding an ultrasound image. A mirror behind her also reflected the silhouette of a man who appeared to be taking the photo, catching people’s attention.

In particular, because the post’s title mentioned Seungri’s wife, many wondered whether the woman in the photo was actually his wife. Seungri had already announced that he was married and that his wife was pregnant.

However, Seungri has maintained a notably cautious stance toward exposing his family’s private life. This led some to question whether the photo really showed his wife. Some even raised the possibility that the image had been created using artificial intelligence (AI).

After Ilgan Sports checked the facts, it was confirmed that the photo circulating online had not been taken of Seungri’s actual wife. In the end, contrary to the post’s title, “Seungri’s Wife’s Face Revealed,” the person in the photo was confirmed not to be his wife.

Meanwhile, Seungri legally married a woman who is not a celebrity after registering their marriage. The couple are reportedly expecting a child in January next year.

Previously, Seungri told Ilgan Sports that starting a family and becoming responsible for one had given him a heavier sense of responsibility than before. He also said that he would reflect on his past mistakes and live earnestly from now on.

Seungri debuted in the entertainment industry in 2006 as a member of BigBang. However, after becoming embroiled in the so-called “Burning Sun scandal” in 2019, he left the group and halted his entertainment activities.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.