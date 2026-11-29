[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] The group Roo'Ra took the stage as a trio consisting of Lee Sang-min, Kim Jihyun and Chae Ri-na, showing their enduring teamwork and close friendship.

Roo'Ra member Kim Jihyun posted a photo on her personal account on the 28th. Alongside it, she wrote, “October GANGNAM-GU OFFICE event~ A photo of the three of us together for the first time in a while,” sharing a glimpse of the three reunited after some time apart.

The photo showed Lee Sang-min, Kim Jihyun and Chae Ri-na gathered side by side in a waiting room, looking at the camera. Standing close together, the three wore bright smiles and created a warm atmosphere. Their natural rapport and unchanged closeness, befitting members who have spent so much time together, caught the eye.

Roo'Ra made its debut in the music industry in 1994 with its first full-length album, “Roots Of Reggae.” The group went on to produce numerous hits, including “Angel Without Wings” and “3!4!,” and was widely loved as one of the leading co-ed groups of the 1990s Korean music scene.

The group continues to meet fans by taking part in various performances, including the “Time Capsule Super Concert” and “Retro Super Concert.” In particular, the trio of Lee Sang-min, Kim Jihyun and Chae Ri-na continues to take the stage together, delighting fans who remember Roo'Ra from the past.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook, an original member of Roo'Ra, was effectively excluded from the group's activities after being sentenced to prison for sex crimes against minors.

Go Young-wook was indicted in 2013 on charges of sexually assaulting and molesting minors and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. He was released in 2015 after completing his sentence.

After doing little in the way of official activities for about five years, he opened an Instagram account in November 2020 in an attempt to communicate with the public. However, Instagram deactivated the account shortly after it was created, in accordance with its policies related to his sex-offense record.

In 2024, he again made moves to resume his online activities. He opened a YouTube channel in August of that year, but it was shut down about 18 days later, and his TikTok account was deleted on September 28 as well.

Even in the absence of an original member, Lee Sang-min, Kim Jihyun and Chae Ri-na continue to carry on the Roo'Ra name as a trio and perform regularly.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.