[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Kim Dae-ho named actress Kim Ji-won as his ideal type and spoke candidly about his feelings.

On the 29th, a video was released on the YouTube channel 'Hey, KimDeaHo' showing Kim Dae-ho holding a subscriber Q&A to celebrate reaching 60,000 subscribers.

Asked about marriage that day, Kim Dae-ho replied, "I don't particularly feel that I want to get married, but I also don't think I shouldn't. But if I keep living like this, I might not get married."

Asked about his realistic ideal type, he said, "There's someone I've been a little interested in lately," and mentioned actress Kim Ji-won. He candidly confessed, "I recently saw Kim Ji-won only on screen, and I was smitten."

At that point, the caption 'Another victim. Why I can't date' appeared on screen, prompting laughter.

Kim Dae-ho explained, "Whenever I talk about my ideal type, I always mention the artistic side. I'd like them to have their own convictions, too, and I like someone who lives by a philosophy of life." Asked whether he believes in love at first sight, he replied, "I'm inclined to believe in it."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.