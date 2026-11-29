[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Jo Se-ho caught viewers’ attention when he appeared in archival footage on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s variety show 'Hangout with Yoo.'

On the 28th, episode 354 of MBC’s 'Hangout with Yoo' featured Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae on a neighborhood tour of Yeonhui-dong with actors Kim Kwang-kyu and Im Won-hee.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk was walking through an alley in Yeonhui-dong when he spotted a commercial building and stopped. It was the so-called 'Chanel Hair Salon,' which he had visited during filming of the tvN variety show 'You Quiz on the Block' (hereafter, the show).

Recalling the past, Yoo Jae-suk expressed regret, saying, “This used to be the Chanel Hair Salon, but it’s changed. It used to be the Chanel Hair Salon.” He added of the salon owner, “The owner is working somewhere else now.”

The production team also showed archival footage from the 2018 filming of 'You Quiz on the Block.' At the time, Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho walked around Yeonhui-dong, meeting residents and spontaneously offering them a quiz.

In particular, a scene in which the two asked residents the show’s signature question, “You Quiz? (Would you like to take a quiz?),” and the residents firmly turned them down with, “No, I won’t,” became a big hit online after the broadcast. The scene has continued to be talked about in various online communities and on social media, becoming a famous meme.

Jo Se-ho, who had taken part in the filming alongside Yoo Jae-suk at the time, was also captured on screen. Viewers’ attention turned to Jo, who recently suspended his broadcasting activities, when he appeared in archival footage.

The owner of the 'Chanel Hair Salon' and the regular customers continued their connection with 'You Quiz on the Block' after that. In the show’s 300th-episode special, which aired last July, Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho met again with the salon owner and customers who had previously turned down the quiz, sharing a happy reunion.

Meanwhile, Jo Se-ho married Jeong Su-ji, a former supermodel, in November 2024. Last year, he became embroiled in allegations of ties to organized crime and successively left the programs he had been appearing on. At the time, Jo’s representatives also stated their position on the allegations, and his broadcasting activities changed as well.

Season 6 of the Netflix variety show 'Screwballs,' in which he appeared, ended on the 21st. Since then, Jo Se-ho has continued to communicate with fans through his personal channel, 'How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?'

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.