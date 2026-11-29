[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] BESTie grew tearful as the group opened up about the shocking past of receiving a settlement statement showing a deficit of 100 million won when they disbanded.

On the 29th, tvN posted a video titled “BESTie’s Final Settlement Before Disbanding: -100 Million Won?”

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked, “You worked hard, but unfortunately had to disband after five years. I heard the members were left with debt in their names.”

Kang Hye-yeon said, “I asked the CEO to show me the settlement statement, and when I saw it, it was minus 100 million won.” She added, “I thought, ‘So the result of working hard for five years was ultimately debt. What have I been doing all this time?’” Her account prompted sympathy.

Jung Yu-ji said, “After leaving the company and trying to make it on my own, it wasn’t easy. I was a re-debuting rookie, and I was older, too.” She added, “I thought, ‘I really did my best and worked hard to live, so why does it feel like I have nothing left?’”

Song Da-hye said, “It was really overwhelming. ‘Was I wanting this too much when nobody wanted it? Was I too obsessed?’” She added, “I struggled on, telling myself, ‘This is right. It has to be right,’” and wept as she recalled that difficult time.

Na Hae-ryeong said, “The only thing I could put on my resume was a high school diploma,” adding, “I gritted my teeth and endured it, feeling like I was living because I couldn’t die.”

After enduring such difficult times, BESTie has recently been drawing public attention again with an unexpected resurgence.

BESTie’s “Love Options,” released in October 2013, began attracting attention again this year, 13 years later. The song has gained popularity on major music charts at home and abroad and on online short-form platforms, continuing its resurgence.

The song recently entered Melon TOP100 at No. 5, a major domestic music platform, and also entered Billboard’s Global 200 chart at No. 145, setting new records.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.