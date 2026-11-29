The Associated Press (AP)/Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Kate Middleton, who has battled cancer, candidly opened up in a documentary about the psychological changes she experienced after her diagnosis and the emotions she felt during treatment. The documentary also shows her moved to tears after hearing messages of support from her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—a moment that has touched viewers.

A 30-minute documentary titled Healing, chronicling Kate Middleton's cancer battle and recovery, will air on BBC in the UK on the 29th (local time).

The documentary follows Kate Middleton as she took on the 'Three Peaks Challenge' last June, attempting to climb the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours. Comparing the climb to a pilgrimage, she reflected on how her values had changed since her cancer diagnosis and on her inner self.

Kate Middleton said cancer had changed her entire outlook on life.

“Cancer changes you. When you face your own mortality, you have to accept that life isn't infinite. Once you've gone through that, it's really hard to go back to who you were before,” she said.

She also recalled her time receiving inpatient treatment. Even when she was too ill to go outside, she longed for nature and pictured the outdoors in her mind.

“Even when I couldn't go outside because I was ill, I imagined nature from my hospital bed,” Kate Middleton said. “Now that I've regained my health, I feel a deep longing for all those places—the sea, the trees and the mountains.”

She also expressed gratitude to someone who stayed by her side during her difficult battle. “I will be forever grateful for the presence of someone who was by my side during a difficult time,” she said. “I realized how important it is simply to be there for someone during the hardest times.”

Her family's support was also a great source of strength for Kate Middleton. Her younger brother, James Middleton, accompanied her on the climb, and during the ascent she was shown video messages prepared by her three children.

In the video, her youngest child, Prince Louis, addressed his mother: “Hi, Mum. I love you so much. Remember, I'm always right behind you.”

Videos of support from her eldest son, Prince George, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, were then shown. Kate Middleton eventually wept after watching the heartfelt messages from all three of her children.

Kate Middleton also spoke about the loneliness she felt as she went through cancer.

“The journey through cancer is a lonely one,” she said, but emphasized that “we are not meant to carry life's trials alone.”

Her husband, Prince William, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—came out together to welcome Kate Middleton after she completed the climb. The three children warmly embraced their mother, who had safely completed the challenge, and the sight of the family together made the moment even more moving.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton personally revealed her cancer diagnosis on social media in March 2024. She said she had successfully undergone abdominal surgery and was subsequently receiving preventive chemotherapy. She did not disclose the specific type of cancer.

In January 2025, Kate Middleton announced that her cancer had entered remission. The documentary also did not disclose medical details such as the specific type of cancer, her treatment or her future prognosis.

As Kate Middleton, having endured the difficult experience of battling cancer, shares her family's love, the importance of nature and her changed outlook on life, interest in the documentary is also growing.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.