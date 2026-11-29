[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Son Tae-young attended a school event for her son Rook-hee, who has grown so much, and shared her heartfelt emotions.

A video titled “How Son Tae-young Fills Every Hour of Her Day in the U.S.” was posted on the YouTube channel “Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young” on the 29th.

That day, after visiting her daughter Riho’s school for a consultation, Son Tae-young headed out in the evening to attend a school event for her son Rook-hee.

A little later, Rook-hee was spotted at school, drawing attention. Standing tall at 183 cm, he appeared neatly dressed in a jacket paired with a tie, giving off a dependable air.

A little later, Rook-hee stepped forward when his name was called. He proudly showed his award certificate and took a photo with his teacher. Watching him, Son Tae-young said, “When did Rook-hee, who was once such a little boy, grow this much?” She added, “It’s a moment when all the fatigue of the day melts away,” unable to hide how deeply moved she was by her son’s growth.

Son Tae-young previously said she had so many worries ahead of her son’s college entrance exams that she could not sleep. With Rook-hee, a high school senior, preparing for the next step in his education, she had considerable worries and pressure as a mother. Seeing how mature her son had become at the school event, Son Tae-young seemed to momentarily forget her fatigue and worries.

Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son and a daughter. She currently lives in New Jersey, the United States, for her children’s education, while Kwon Sang-woo continues to live apart from his family, traveling between South Korea and the United States.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.