[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A woman who claimed she had been subjected to so-called “grooming-based sexual exploitation” by a famous psychological counselor has won a civil lawsuit. Although investigative authorities cleared the counselor of wrongdoing, the court found him liable for damages for violating counseling ethics.

The Second Division of the Supreme Court of Korea on the 30th of last month upheld a lower court ruling ordering Jang to pay 10 million won in damages for emotional distress in a lawsuit brought by Kim, a woman, against Jang, a male psychological counselor.

Kim filed a police complaint, alleging that she had been subjected to ongoing sexual contact and grooming by Jang while receiving psychological counseling for depression and other issues in 2024. However, police decided not to refer the case for prosecution, and prosecutors also declined to indict him due to insufficient evidence.

Kim subsequently filed a civil lawsuit, alleging that the counselor had violated counseling ethics and caused her harm.

Last October, the trial court ruled that Jang had “clearly violated the counseling ethics he was fundamentally required to observe in order to protect clients.”

In particular, addressing Jang’s claim that the two had been in a romantic relationship, the court pointed out that “the ethical rules for psychological counseling do not prohibit only coercive sexual relationships” and that they “prohibit all intimate relationships, including sexual relationships.”

Jang appealed, but his appeal was dismissed in the second trial in July. The Supreme Court likewise dismissed his appeal without proceeding to a full hearing, making final the ruling that he must pay 10 million won in damages for emotional distress.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.