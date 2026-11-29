[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Shin-young received a special plaque from the production team as she left the radio DJ booth she had shared with them for 14 years.

On the 29th, the official social media account of MBC FM4U’s “Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shin-young” posted a video with the message, “Thank you for all your hard work. This was Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shin-young.”

The video showed the production team presenting a special gift to Kim Shin-young, who had held the DJ position for 14 years. The team presented her with a plaque in recognition of her many years of hard work and shared a warm message looking back on the time they had spent together.

The plaque read, “Disc jockey Kim Shin-young, who started at the threshold of youth at 29, crossed the vigor of 30, and reached the depth of 43, turning noon every day into party time.”

The team also expressed their affection for Kim Shin-young, saying, “The 14 years we ran alongside you were hilarious enough to bring tears and dazzlingly passionate,” and calling her “radio’s little giant, whose weight may have yo-yoed, but whose laughter never did—not once.”

They added, “We will remember forever the lively energy and excitement of shouting ‘Oki Doki’ while waving tambourines and whistles with the Jeonghui teachers.”

The production team added to the emotion, saying, “We hope the energy and spirit that filled noon will stay with Cindy on the road ahead. Wherever she is, we’ll be rooting for her to have a day free of trouble.”

Kim Shin-young said goodbye to the DJ booth she had held for 14 years at the end of that day’s broadcast. She thanked her listeners, saying, “You all worked so hard teaching me for 14 years. I learned so much every single day.” She then looked back, one by one, on memories built over many years, from moments of laughing and crying with listeners to forming a choir and holding live broadcasts. Kim Shin-young concluded her 14-year journey with a final farewell: “I learned so much and had a wonderful time.”

Earlier, in September, Kim Shin-young announced a break of about three months to reorganize operations at Gojingamnae, the company she founded. She returned to radio on the 23rd, but later said that after discussions with the production team, she had decided to step down voluntarily.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.