[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] A, a former girlfriend of actor Hong Min-gi, has gone missing, prompting a police search. She had been embroiled in a public dispute over her allegations that Hong assaulted her and pressured her to terminate a pregnancy while they were dating. Concerns are growing as her whereabouts remain unknown for a third day.

At dawn on the 27th, A's family filed a missing person report with police after they were unable to reach her. Police are searching the area around Seoul's Mapo Bridge, where her phone signal was last detected. A video expressing despair about her personal circumstances was reportedly posted on her social media shortly before she went missing.

Last August, A claimed that Hong had verbally and physically abused her while they were dating and pressured her to terminate a pregnancy. She also spoke out about the alleged abuse, releasing medical records and ultrasound images from the time.

Hong's agency, Fable Company, acknowledged that the two had been in a relationship but categorically denied the allegations of assault and pressure to terminate a pregnancy. Instead, it claimed that A had stalked him after their breakup by repeatedly contacting him and showing up at his home.

The agency later filed a complaint against A, accusing her of forgery of private documents, attempted extortion, defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, and violation of the Stalking Punishment Act, among other offenses.

A had previously gone to Hong's home and was taken to a hospital after a joint response by police and fire authorities. At the time, the agency said that a 100-meter approach ban and a ban on contacting him via telecommunications had been imposed on A.

Hong debuted in 2023 in the U+ Mobile tv drama Night Has Come. He later appeared in tvN's Love Your Enemy, TVING's Study Group, and MBC's Crushology 101.

A's whereabouts remain unknown, and police are continuing their search to determine her exact location.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.