NAVID. Photo courtesy of FONA KOREA

[Sportschosun reporter Kwon Young-han] Just how many degrees was 'The Temperature of That Day'?

Everyone has moments when 'the memory of that day' suddenly comes to mind. When that memory is felt as a 'temperature,' one realizes that it is an indelible fingerprint.

Versatile singer-songwriter NAVID will release a new digital single, 'The Temperature of That Day,' at 6 p.m. on Sunday the 29th.

A rock ballad written, composed, and arranged by NAVID. It sings of feelings for one person alone, still vivid even in memories blurred by time.

The song begins with a memory of an afternoon in an ordinary day that was unusually warm. As a day passes by without much thought, one person suddenly comes to mind, and the words asking how they are—the ones never ultimately conveyed—once again come to the lips.

The chorus, "I lived as if I had forgotten, but I hadn't," reveals a heart that has left ripples, like a fingerprint, in the everyday life the speaker firmly believed had returned to calm. In the final chorus, the speaker renames the feeling they had thought was longing all this time as love.

NAVID. Photo courtesy of FONA KOREA

The piano played by NAVID and Wang Tae-hyeon's acoustic and electric guitars form the song's backbone, while the alto saxophone adds a tone that is both wistful and warm.

As the calmly recounted memory follows the circular flow that gradually widens and blurs within the chorus's quiet, ripple-like confession, the 'temperature' in the title expands in meaning from the sensation of a day gone by to an imprint on the heart that will remain forever, no matter how much time passes.

The track 'The Temperature of That Day' will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 29th. The official music video is set to premiere exclusively on NAVID TV, NAVID's official YouTube channel.

Reporter Kwon Young-han, kwonfilm@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.