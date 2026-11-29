[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Brown Eyed Girls’ Miryo casually revealed her bank balance.

On the 28th, a Shorts video titled “The Director Behind the Camera Is Worse” was posted on Brown Eyed Girls’ YouTube channel.

In the video, JeA told Miryo, “You have to give me 50,000 won. Send the money quickly.” Explaining why the money was owed, Narsha said, “There was a bet involving money about Gain. The question was whether she would just show up or bring something cooked, and JeA won.”

Miryo muttered, “Does my account even have any money?” and said, “A lot of money has gone out recently because it’s the end of the month.” Narsha was surprised and said, “You don’t have 50,000 won? Miryo doesn’t have 50,000 won?” Miryo checked her balance, saying, “Wait a minute.” Gain told JeA, “Just don’t take it. You’re so mean, unnie.” The director pointed the camera at Miryo, saying, “I’ll just film the balance.” Miryo’s balance was 95,857 won. Miryo confessed, “I feel a little bad now, so I’m trying to send her 100,000 won (but I can’t).”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.