[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Former soccer player Lee Young-pyo made a bold pledge to hold coach Guus Hiddink’s 90th birthday party on ‘Boss in the Mirror.’

On the KBS 2TV broadcast of ‘Boss in the Mirror’ on the 29th, Lee Young-pyo, who had returned as a boss after about four months, shared stories from attending the 80th birthday party of former South Korea national football team coach Guus Hiddink with Park Ji-sung.

That day, Lee Young-pyo went to the Netherlands to attend Hiddink’s party. He gave an update on the coach, saying, “He’s really healthy.”

Lee then caused a stir in the studio with a bold pledge: “If ‘Boss in the Mirror’ is still on the air 10 years from now, I’ll actively persuade the coach to celebrate his 90th birthday with the show.”

Kim Sook was delighted, saying, “That’s wonderful. It’s an honor.” Park Myung-soo, on the other hand, drew laughs with a more practical concern: “Let’s go get health checkups after we finish filming. We need to still be alive 10 years from now.”

Jeon Hyun-moo also enthusiastically chimed in: “Let’s invite Coach Hiddink to the ‘Boss in the Mirror’ studio and celebrate his 90th birthday there.”

The cast suddenly found themselves looking ahead to the program lasting another 10 years. Attention turned to whether Lee Young-pyo’s bold pledge could become reality.

Meanwhile, at the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, Coach Hiddink led the South Korea national football team to a historic first-ever run to the World Cup semifinals. Lee Young-pyo and Park Ji-sung, who were key players at the time, have maintained a long-standing relationship with Hiddink.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.