[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actors KIM NAM GIL and Ju Ji-hoon will co-host Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won's wedding.

According to an exclusive report by Fandom News on the 29th, KIM NAM GIL and Ju Ji-hoon will serve as emcees at Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won's wedding, which will be held on December 13.

KIM NAM GIL was initially reported to be hosting alone, but with Ju Ji-hoon joining him, the extraordinary loyalty of Ha Jung-woo's close friends will shine through.

KIM NAM GIL revealed this himself at the benefit concert “2026 Universe's Strongest Show—Gilliversal Studio,” held on the 28th at the Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University in Seoul. Ha Jung-woo, the groom-to-be, also attended the concert as a guest.

KIM NAM GIL said he recently met with Ju Ji-hoon and discussed emceeing the wedding, adding that they had promised each other, “Let's not make the hosting too long.”

He added that Ju Ji-hoon said, perhaps because of the image from “The Remarried Empress,” in which he recently appeared, “I'll do things by the book, so you figure it out.”

KIM NAM GIL and Ju Ji-hoon have long been known for their distinctive wit and variety-show skills, so there is much anticipation over the lively chemistry the two will bring to Ha Jung-woo's wedding as co-hosts.

Meanwhile, Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won will marry on December 13 at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul. Ha Jung-woo, born in 1978, and Cha Jung-won, born in 1989, have nurtured their love despite their 11-year age difference, and will tie the knot this December.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.