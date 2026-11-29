[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Park Jung-soo of 'You Quiz on the Block' will share an anecdote about getting choked up over her health checkup results.

On the 29th, tvN released a preview video for Park Jung-soo’s appearance, titled 'What Did the Doctor Say to Park Jung-soo, Who Was Confident She Was Living Youthfully?'

In response to claims that her physical age was in her 50s, Park Jung-soo said, "That’s false information. It might have been true three or four years ago. But once you’re over 70, every year makes a difference. A few days ago, my back hurt, so I went to an orthopedic clinic. You know how you can develop stenosis as you get older? I thought I’d spent a lot over the years, so I asked, ‘I’m okay, right, considering my age—even if I do have stenosis?’ The doctor said, ‘Well, about what you’d expect for your age.’ I got angry at myself."

That wasn’t all. Park Jung-soo said, "Not long ago, I had a brain MRI and MRA. I thought I was pretty mentally active for my age and would be fine. Before I went in, the doctor said, ‘Don’t worry. It’ll be very good. From what I can see, you live youthfully, so I expect it to be good.’ So I went in confidently."

But Park Jung-soo said, "After the test, I asked, ‘It’s good, right?’ and was told, ‘About what you’d expect for your age.’ I was so angry," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, the episode of tvN’s 'You Quiz on the Block' featuring actor Park Jung-soo will air on December 2.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.