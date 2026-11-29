[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] KBS announcer Um Ji-in opened up about the hardships of her family living apart for 13 years and revealed that she had even experienced panic symptoms while shouldering childcare alone.

The family story of announcer Um Ji-in, who has two children, was featured on KBS2's Boss in the Mirror (hereafter, the show), which aired on the 29th.

That day, Um Ji-in spoke about her husband, who is a professor in the Department of Business Administration at a university in Japan. Um, who married in 2014, said that this year marks the 13th year of her family living apart. Her husband currently takes care of the children in Japan.

Um's husband, who had previously been introduced on the show, drew attention for his handsome looks. Viewers commented, “He has a Donnie Yen vibe,” “Her husband is handsome,” and “He looks like an actor. That suit really suits him.” The episode also showed the close-knit family of four reunited in Korea for the first time in a while.

But behind the happy family photos were hardships Um had faced privately. She said that for seven to eight years after they married, her husband traveled back and forth between Japan and Korea, leaving her to take sole responsibility for raising their two children at the time.

Um said she returned to work as an announcer right after giving birth and juggled work and childcare without getting proper sleep. On top of living with her in-laws for seven years, the COVID-19 pandemic also took place during that period, and she reportedly felt extreme physical and mental exhaustion.

“While raising the kids alone, I experienced for the first time what it was like to have a panic attack. I suddenly couldn't breathe while I was asleep,” Um confessed, adding, “It was so hard, physically and mentally.”

Um revealed that during her most difficult period, she even screamed in the car on her way to work, drawing sympathy.

Even so, Um named her two children, who had grown up kind and well-mannered, as the reason she was able to endure those difficult times, revealing her deep maternal love.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.