[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Rapper Yang Hong-won has offered a glimpse of his life after his divorce. He was seen leaving his seat when a song of his that tells the story of his romance with his ex-wife began playing.

On the 29th, an acquaintance of Yang Hong-won posted photos and videos on social media showing a visit to a bar with him.

In the video, Yang Hong-won is seen spending time with acquaintances in a black short-sleeved T-shirt and a hat pulled low over his head.

In particular, while choosing from the menu, Yang Hong-won suddenly got up from his seat when his song “ROSE” began playing at the bar. The song is said to tell the story of his relationship with his ex-wife, former model Won Hyun-joo.

When his acquaintances asked, “Where are you going? Where are you going?” Yang Hong-won held up his phone, acting as if he were answering a call, and left his seat.

Yang Hong-won, who recently made headlines for news of his divorce following an infidelity controversy, is drawing attention after footage emerged of him leaving his seat when a song filled with memories of his ex-wife began playing.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo reportedly began dating around 2017 and registered their marriage in 2023. They welcomed their daughter, Lua, in November of the following year. They later held their wedding ceremony on October 18, receiving many congratulations.

However, five days after the wedding, allegations surfaced that Yang Hong-won had accompanied another woman to a motel, embroiling him in infidelity allegations. His agency at the time acknowledged that he had gone to the motel with her but denied the allegations, saying there had been no intimate behavior inside the room, and took legal action.

The two were subsequently embroiled in rumors of a breakup after unfollowing each other on social media and deleting their wedding photos. On the 24th, Won Hyun-joo said on social media, “We have reached an amicable agreement, and the divorce proceedings are now nearly complete,” announcing their split about a month after the wedding. She did not disclose the specific reason for the divorce.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.