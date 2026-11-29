[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Park Kyung-hye has revealed the new home she moved into.

On the 29th, a video titled “I Left the Home I Had Grown Attached To” was posted on Park Kyung-hye’s YouTube channel.

Ahead of moving out of her 6-pyeong studio in Gangnam, Park Kyung-hye opened up: “I understand that a ladder truck probably can’t be used at our place. It won’t work at the place I’m living in now either, and my current home doesn’t have an elevator. In the end, I gave up on having an elevator. I thought I’d have to give something up, and I gave up on the elevator.”

Park Kyung-hye turns on the camera in her new home. Her home is much more spacious than before. Carrying in a rice cooker, she made a wish, saying, “I’ll make a lot of money here...” Then she got emotional and said, “Why do I feel like I’m going to cry?” Park Kyung-hye became emotional once more, saying, “I’ll create lots of fun stories with you all here, work hard to make money, and do my best to live well.”

“I gave up on the elevator. But there was one thing I absolutely couldn’t give up: a separate layout,” Park Kyung-hye said. She marveled, “There isn’t a single gnat around the lights in this home. It’s also so well ventilated.”

The production crew admired the living room view, saying, “This place is so nice.” Park Kyung-hye was pleased, saying, “I heard the owner built the house with solid wood because they wanted to live here with their family for a long time. I wanted to preserve as much of the solid wood as possible.”

In the bathroom, Park Kyung-hye said, “The size is fine, and what’s really great is that there’s no drain smell. The bathroom is pleasant, though I think I’ll have to clean it.” She proudly added, “And there’s a balcony. I have some really good news, too. The previous tenant donated their washing machine. The refrigerator is included, too, and it’s really big.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.