[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Sang-yeob said his home is registered in his wife’s name.

The MBC variety show “Omniscient Obsession Viewpoint,” which aired on Nov. 29, featured the daily life of Park Min-cheol, a divorce lawyer with 22 years of experience who recently founded a law firm with four junior lawyers, all graduates of Seoul National University.

After finishing work that day, Park Min-cheol met with singer Lee Seok-hoon and actor Lee Sang-yeob. With the three married men gathered together—Lee Seok-hoon, who has been married for 11 years; Lee Sang-yeob, for three years; and Park Min-cheol, for 17—the conversation naturally turned to married life and how couples manage their finances.

Asked whose name the home was registered under, Lee Sang-yeob drew attention by answering, “My wife’s.”

Lee Sang-yeob went on to explain how the home came to be in his wife’s name: “It just happened that way. I don’t know. Things just naturally unfolded over time.”

Park Min-cheol joked, “I guess your wife is very meticulous,” to which Lee Sang-yeob laughed and said, “I was just about to say ‘meticulous.’”

But Park Min-cheol, true to his expertise as a divorce lawyer, explained, “Property division isn’t determined by whose name the property is in.” He said that for assets a couple accumulates together during their marriage, factors such as each person’s contribution to acquiring and maintaining the assets are considered regardless of whose name they are registered under.

Lee Sang-yeob married a woman who is not in the entertainment industry in March 2024. Since getting married, he has expressed his affection for his wife on various variety shows, showing himself to be a devoted husband.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.