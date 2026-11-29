[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Jong-kook has again found himself at the center of the “ghost bride” theory after revealing that he did not take wedding photos following his secret ceremony.

Marriage stories about the cast came up on the Nov. 29 episode of SBS’ variety show “Running Man,” which featured its first Charisma Contest.

While the cast was traveling to a mission location on Nov. 29, Yang Se-chan asked Ji Ye-eun, who is set to marry in December, whether she had taken wedding photos. Ji said she had already completed the shoot and was pleased with the results. “It’s really pretty. So pretty,” she said.

The conversation naturally shifted to Kim Jong-kook, who married last September. Jee Seok-jin asked him whether he had taken wedding photos, too, and Kim Jong-kook casually replied, “I didn’t,” surprising the other members.

Taken aback by the unexpected admission, Yoo Jae-suk asked skeptically, “Are you sure you got married?” Haha reacted with disbelief: “What, did you come from the 1960s?”

Yoo Jae-suk eventually joked, “We need to find out whether there’s a bride or not,” and the production team also added the caption, “The ‘ghost bride theory’ about Jong-kook has surfaced once again,” drawing laughs.

This isn’t the first time the members have teased Kim Jong-kook. On the show just a week earlier, Yoo Jae-suk, who had emceed the wedding, raised the theory that there had been a stand-in bride, while Yang Se-chan chimed in, “She’s not a ghost bride, right?” leaving Kim Jong-kook flustered.

Kim Jong-kook had already drawn attention at the time of his wedding for security so tight it evoked a “007 operation.”

Kim Jong-kook held a private wedding with a woman who is not a celebrity at a hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam district on September 5 last year. The ceremony was limited to 50 guests from each family, around 100 in total, and it was reported that even invited guests were told the venue only the day before the wedding. The restrictions were so strict that some celebrity guests were not allowed to bring their managers.

Yoo Jae-suk served as emcee, and members of “Running Man” and close friends including Cha Tae-hyun and Jang Hyuk attended. Photos showing the wedding venue and the bride were not made public at the time.

Kim Jong-kook reportedly kept the guests in check even as he entered as the groom on the day of the wedding. Yoo Jae-suk, who emceed the ceremony, revealed that Kim tried to rein in the guests’ over-the-top reactions, including by putting a finger to his lips as he entered, drawing laughs.

Kim has also said that, while keeping the wedding small, he did not invite some cast members of “My Little Old Boy,” a show he had appeared on with them for a long time. He also politely declined wedding gifts of money that acquaintances who were not invited had planned to send.

Kim Jong-kook has also said that he and his wife both wanted a quiet wedding, and that he even considered announcing their marriage only after the ceremony was over.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.