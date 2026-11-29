[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] MBC has confirmed a regular slot for its variety show "Omniscient Obsession View."

The MBC show ‘Omniscient Obsession View,’ which aired on the 29th, wrapped up its four-part pilot and announced near the end of the broadcast that it had secured a regular slot, heralding a new beginning.

First aired on Nov. 8, "Omniscient Obsession View" is a spin-off of MBC's flagship observational variety show "Omniscient Interfering View." It follows the daily lives of so-called eccentrics who show an unusual degree of passion and obsession in a particular field.

While the original ‘Omniscient Interfering View’ focused on the daily lives of stars and their managers, ‘Omniscient Obsession View’ sought to set itself apart by spotlighting people who have built their own worlds outside the confines of celebrity.

The show also offers a different kind of entertainment from conventional observational variety programs with a fresh lineup of hosts led by Jun Hyun-moo, including Minumsa Publishing Group editor Kim Min-kyung, comedian Kim Won-hoon and chef Yoon Nam-no.

Across its four pilot episodes, the show featured eight eccentrics who caught viewers' attention.

The first episode featured game developer Kim Jae-seo, a KAIST graduate who appeared on the Netflix dating reality show "Better Late Than Single 2," and Choi Byung-hwa, South Korea's first high diver.

Kim shared how, rather than going home, Kim stayed and ate and slept at the office even on weekends, and played 203 games in a year. Choi brought thrilling suspense to viewers by successfully diving from a 32.8-meter-high cliff.

Episode 2 featured Woongseong, a ramen obsessive said to have eaten 3,500 bowls, and Lee Jung-uk, a member of South Korea's national paper airplane team. Woongseong's deep love of ramen led to dating, a home and even a car taking a back seat, while Lee's story of carving out a niche by applying scientific principles to paper airplanes added to the show's appeal.

Episode 3 featured Kove Lee, a fashion photographer and husband of world-renowned model Sora Choi, and Kwon Hye-yeon, South Korea's first female wingsuiter. The episode showed Lee's unusual drive to collect cameras — Lee had owned more than 100 — as well as Lee's affection for Choi, and Kwon's passion for wingsuit flying, on which Kwon spends most of the income.

The final episode featured Brick, a trash-collecting obsessive who picks up a piece of litter for every new social media follower, and Park Min-cheol, a divorce-law obsessive with 22 years of experience as a divorce lawyer.

Brick joined Choi Hong-man in cleaning the streets and spreading a positive influence. Park Min-cheol drew interest by meeting singer Lee Seok-hoon and actor Lee Sang-yeob to discuss the realities of married life and the division of assets.

Ratings were somewhat disappointing. Nielsen Korea, a ratings research firm, said the show drew 3.4% of households nationwide for its first episode, followed by 3.0% for episode 2 and 2.8% for episode 3.

Even so, the show ranked first in its time slot with a 2.0% rating among viewers ages 20 to 54 when it premiered. A scene related to Choi's cliff dive also showed promise, with the minute-by-minute peak rating reaching 4.9%.

Above all, the show received positive reviews for going beyond simply making people with unusual interests objects of ridicule and showing how their obsessions can lead to expertise and achievement.

The show also demonstrated the potential to introduce new personalities and broaden the range of subjects covered amid a flood of celebrity-centered observational variety shows.

Despite its ratings slide, "Omniscient Obsession View" secured a regular slot. Viewers will be watching to see what other extraordinary eccentrics appear in the regular series and captivate them.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.