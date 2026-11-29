[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] TV personality Kim Na-young unveiled her boldly renovated kitchen.

On the 29th, a video titled “A Look at Na-young’s Completely Transformed Kitchen♥” was posted on Kim Na-young’s YouTube channel.

“I renovated my home again. I’ve learned how fun it is to fix things up little by little. When you do that instead of renovating everything at once, it feels like you’re always living in a new home. Don’t renovate your whole home all at once when you move,” Kim said. She said she had finally renovated the kitchen she had long wanted to redo. “There was something about the kitchen I didn’t like. I wasn’t happy spending time there. I was going to just put up with it, but I took the plunge.”

Kim Na-young’s home got a fresh new look, with the upper cabinets removed and mint-colored walls that emphasized the sense of openness. “Didn’t you think it was a Tiffany Young store? You can see mosquitoes so clearly. I thought they’d stand out more against white walls, but they stand out even more here,” she said. “Before, it had upper cabinets and a U-shaped layout; now it’s arranged in two parallel lines.” The wallpaper on the side wall was done in a wood tone. “I made the wood tone really light to give it an elegant yet lovely feel,” Kim said.

A large stainless-steel island table stood in the center. “It looks like a cooking studio. I also chose studio-style lighting. You can work under a spotlight,” Kim said. She was pleased with the result. “Even the contractor was surprised and asked, ‘A countertop this big?’ I thought it might look out of place if it were too large. It was my dream.”

The mint-colored wall was made of artificial marble, not wallpaper. “This material is often used for countertops, but we covered the entire wall with it. They said we were the first to use this color, too,” Kim said. “There weren’t many color options. Most were subdued, popular colors, and this was the one that stood out.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.