[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Lee Seung-gi shared a video showing the realities of parenting.

On the 29th, a video titled “First Vlog as a New Dad” was posted on Lee Seung-gi’s YouTube channel.

After waking up alone at home, Lee Seung-gi said, “There was talk of going for a walk on Namsan today. We even said, ‘Should we go for a run?’ but it seems too cold, so I’ll walk instead.” He added, “These days, my daughter only wants to sleep with her mom, so the two of them are sleeping quietly.”

As Lee quietly drank coffee, his daughter woke up first. He decided to give her a boiled egg, and she firmly said, “I’ll only eat the white.” Lee ate the yolk she left behind. His daughter then said, “Is it good? It tastes even better when we share,” drawing laughs.

As his daughter chattered away, Lee showed his doting-dad side, saying, “Why is your voice so cute?” She then asked him, “Why are you so handsome?” making him happy.

Lee showed his tender side by tying his daughter’s hair himself. Meanwhile, she kept feeding him the leftover yolk.

After neatly tying his daughter’s hair, Lee said, “Dad’s going for a little walk this morning and then coming back,” and she wanted to go with him. Lee said, “It’s so cold today. I’m going to the mountain.” His daughter tried to persuade him, asking, “Couldn’t we go by car?” Lee replied, “You stay here, and let’s go out and play a little later.” His daughter said she wanted fruit and suggested going to the supermarket.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.