[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kwon Oh-joong opened up about his concerns for his son on JTBC Newsroom.

On the 29th, actor Kwon Oh-joong, who has turned to writing, appeared on “JTBC Newsroom.”

Kwon Oh-joong recently published the book “So That Pain Doesn’t End as Pain” at Cha In-pyo’s suggestion. Kwon said, “He told me, ‘I hope you’ll use your writing to offer comfort and courage to people who are struggling and facing many difficulties.’ He said I should write with that sense of mission, and it resonated with me, so I began writing.” He added, “I hoped that pain would not simply end in frustration and unhappiness, but that the insight and love gained through that time could be transformed into something that helps save and comfort others.”

Actor Kwon Oh-joong’s son is living with a rare disease that affects only 15 people worldwide. Kwon, who said he did not learn about the disease until 2017, explained, “There is no name for the disease. It’s referred to as MICU1, but that is not a disease name; it’s one of the chromosome symbols.” He said the disease involves an abnormality in the mitochondria.

Kwon Oh-joong said he had learned a lot from his son. “My son has the pain of living with a disease, but he has been hurt even more by being ostracized and by school violence since he was young. Even so, he consistently likes and loves people. He has a way of healing and comforting the people around him,” he said.

Although their son is working as a painter, Kwon Oh-joong and his wife remain deeply worried. Kwon said, “Parents raising children with physical disabilities or rare diseases like ours all share the same concern: what worries us most is whether our child will be able to live well on their own when we, the parents, are no longer in this world.”

Kwon Oh-joong shared his thoughts, saying, “Because there are so few patients with rare diseases like our son’s, the development of treatments is also greatly neglected. I hope the government will provide much more active support for developing treatments. And I think it would be wonderful if a public care system were established so that, as the child grows, they can maintain their dignity in the local community, become independent, and receive protection.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.