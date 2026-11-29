[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kwak Si-yang shared his thoughts on marrying Yoo Ji-ae, a former member of the girl group Lovelyz who is six years younger than him.

On the 29th, Kwak Si-yang posted a video showing moments from the wedding on his social media, saying, “Yesterday, we were able to have our wedding safely and successfully, surrounded by the blessings and support of so many people.”

The video showed Kwak Si-yang dressed in a black tuxedo and Yoo Ji-ae in a pure white off-the-shoulder wedding dress, walking down the aisle arm in arm. The couple, smiling happily against a backdrop of dazzling fireworks and a flower-decorated venue, caught viewers’ attention.

Kwak Si-yang expressed his gratitude, saying, “I sincerely thank the guests who made the effort to attend despite their busy schedules, as well as everyone who congratulated us from the heart, even though they couldn’t be there in person.”

He added, “I’m sorry I may not have been able to greet everyone properly amid all the commotion. Once things settle down, I’ll contact each of you personally to thank you again.”

Kwak Si-yang also pledged to make a fresh start, saying, “We won’t forget each and every one of the warm wishes you sent us. We’ll cherish and respect each other and live happily together. We’ll do our best to repay you by showing you our best in the future, too.”

Actress Jeon So-min congratulated the couple in a comment on the post: “You look so beautiful. Congratulations, Si-yang and Ji-ae.”

Kwak Si-yang and Yoo Ji-ae held a private wedding on the 28th at a hotel in Seoul, attended by both families, relatives and close friends.

Kwak Si-yang made his entrance to “Ah-Choo,” a hit song by Lovelyz, the group his wife Yoo Ji-ae belonged to. He also knelt before her and presented her with a bouquet, showing his special affection for her.

Lovelyz member Ryu Su-jeong and Lee Seong-woo of No Brain, known as a longtime fan of the group, performed the congratulatory song. Lovelyz’s Jung Ye-in, who gave a wedding speech, eventually brought tears to her eyes, while Seo Ji-soo also congratulated Yoo Ji-ae on her new beginning through social media.

Born in 1987, Kwak Si-yang is six years older than Yoo Ji-ae, who was born in 1993. They became husband and wife after dating for about a year. Last September, they made headlines by announcing their surprise wedding without a single dating rumor beforehand.

Kwak Si-yang made his film debut in 2014 with Night Flight and went on to appear in the dramas Oh My Ghost, Lovers of the Red Sky and Flex X Cop. Yoo Ji-ae debuted in 2014 as a member of Lovelyz and was loved for hit songs such as “Ah-Choo,” “Hi~” and “Destiny.” She later expanded her career into acting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.