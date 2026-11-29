[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Ahn Jung-hwan belatedly offered an apology and expressed his gratitude to singer Sung Si Kyung, 25 years after his wedding.

On the 29th, singers Rain and Sung Si Kyung appeared as guests on the JTBC variety show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014” (hereafter, “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator”).

Kim Sung-joo sparked curiosity that day by revealing that two of the cast members shared a special connection forged through song. They were none other than Ahn Jung-hwan and Sung Si Kyung.

Sung Si Kyung revealed their connection from 25 years ago, saying, “I sang a congratulatory song at Ahn Jung-hwan’s wedding. I debuted in 2000, and I was a complete rookie at the time,” and adding, “We had never even met then, but I sang at the request of an acquaintance of Ahn’s wife.”

Ahn, who was playing professionally overseas at the time, recalled rushing back to Korea for the wedding. He explained, “I was abroad, so I only found out at the wedding that Sung Si Kyung would be singing the congratulatory song,” and said he had to leave for overseas again immediately after the ceremony.

Ahn admitted, “I feel really bad about something when it comes to Si-kyung. I didn’t even get to greet him properly. I should have repaid him and shared a meal with him, but I couldn’t.”

Ahn bowed his head and expressed his gratitude 25 years later. “Taking this opportunity, I want to say that I’m living very well,” he said.

Sung Si Kyung responded cheerfully, “You should buy me a drink sometime,” and Ahn gladly promised to have drinks with him, creating a warm moment.

Ahn married Lee Hye-won, a former Miss Korea, in 2001. They have a daughter, Ri-won, and a son, Ri-hwan.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.