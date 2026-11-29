[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeong Jun-ha showed off his son, Roha, on "My Little Old Boy."

On the 29th, broadcaster Jeong Jun-ha appeared as a special MC on SBS’s My Little Old Boy.

Jeong Jun-ha’s son Roha, who previously made headlines for his handsome looks, has already turned 14. Roha is said to have exceptional artistic talent as well as good looks, and his cover dance to “Power” even earned him a shout-out from G-Dragon. Jeong Jun-ha said, “After G-Dragon liked it, I got a ton of calls from agencies.”

Roha can speak as many as four languages. Jeong Jun-ha said, “That’s one thing I’m grateful for. Thanks to his mom, he speaks Japanese, and since he goes to an international school, he also speaks English and Chinese. They say sons take after their mothers genetically, don’t they? I never go around saying he takes after me.”

Jeong Jun-ha, who recently launched a yogurt ice cream shop, also faced controversy over its steep price of 7,500 won. He says he is contacting the U.S. headquarters about it. “I had a pop-up, and someone came by and said the yogurt was too expensive. I said on How Do You Play? that it was too expensive: ‘For that money, I’d buy a bowl of rice.’ Jae-seok keeps telling me to lower the price by just 500 won,” he said. “I went to Seattle, where the headquarters is, and discussed the price. They sell it for around $7 there, which comes to nearly 10,000 won. When the controversy arose, I told them not to lower the price but to give people more. The portions really did get much bigger,” he said.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.