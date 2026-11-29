[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Seo In-young shared the story of how she fell in love with her fiancé on "My Little Old Boy."

An episode of SBS' "My Little Old Boy" that aired Nov. 29 featured singer Lyn visiting Seo's home.

Lyn and Seo have a special connection: Lyn sang at Seo's first wedding. After her divorce, Seo said she felt bad about not contacting Lyn, even though she was preparing to marry again. Seo's first wedding drew attention for floral decorations that cost 100 million won. "Didn't I go way over the top at my first wedding? This time, I'm planning a small wedding at a church. I don't even want to look at flowers," she said, prompting laughter.

Seo said she met her fiancé after her divorce. "I was having a hard time after my divorce. It hadn't been long, and I felt uncomfortable going on a blind date. But an older friend said she thought we'd be a good match and told me to meet him. As the date got closer, I really didn't want to go," she said. "The day before the blind date, I was with my friends and called him over to test him, asking if he could come. He came in with a big grin. That's when I felt he was emotionally healthy."

But Seo said she began worrying again after meeting him. "I was happy to meet him, but then I started worrying. The more we talked, the more charming and straightforward he seemed, and I wondered if he would be disappointed once he got to know me. That feeling made it hard for me to see him. I thought, 'Should I cut off contact as of today?' but then I kissed him," she said, sending the studio into an uproar.

Seo's fiancé is six years older than her and has never been married. "I felt so sorry. Divorce isn't a crime, but for some reason I felt bad. But he said, 'In a way, I'm grateful that you've been married and divorced.' He said he was happy because having gone through that experience helped him understand how grateful he was to me. I was so thankful he said that," Seo said. "In a way, he's someone who saved me. My depression was really severe, but he saved me," she added, expressing her affection for her fiancé.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.